• The activities of company are not limited only to the implementation of solar PV projects, but also includes other renewable energy sources, real estate and logistics. We are engaged in such areas as project development, consulting services, engineering, general contracting and complex implementation of turnkey projects, operation and maintenance, investment and asset management. • We have set up to 2.5 MW in 1.2 year including Domestic and Industrial Plants.
With a mission to electrify every household in India by harnessing the power of the Sun. MVD Solutions is one of the fastest growing rooftops and distributed solar EPC Company with over 300KW projects commissioned and 400 KW under execution. MVD Solutions is among the few companies which offers services across all state in India. Its located in Delhi has multi-level Specialized team and is performing Excellent in saving Energy. We use high efficiency Multi, Mono PERC and Bifacial Modules which promise higher performance and enhanced reliability.
